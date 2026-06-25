Florida man accused of touching himself inside Sanford Walmart, police say

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The Brief Tyrese Jackson, 21, was arrested at a Walmart in Sanford after exposing himself in the men's clothing section, police said. Several women complained about someone in the store making them uncomfortable and allegedly touching himself, the report said. He was arrested and booked into jail on one county of indecent exposure.



A Florida man was arrested inside a Walmart in Sanford after allegedly exposing himself in front of other shoppers, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Tyrese Jackson, 21, was arrested and booked into the Seminole County jail under suspicion of indecent exposure. At last check, he was being held on no bond, according to online records.

Caught by a store employee

What we know:

According to the arrest report, the alleged incident happened shortly before noon on June 24 at the Walmart store on Orlando Drive in Sanford.

Several women reportedly complained about a man walking around the store and making them feel uncomfortable. A Walmart loss prevention officer spotted the man pleasuring himself in the men's department and contacted police, the report said.

The man, later identified as Jackson, left the store minutes before police arrived. However, he appeared back at the Walmart hours later, the report said.

He was detained and taken to an office, where he was interviewed by a detective.

Report: Man said he was fired from his job weeks ago, depressed, and bored

What they're saying:

In an interview with detectives, Jackson allegedly said he went to Walmart because he needed boxers. He also admitted to touching himself while in the men's department, and said that he "did not know why he did it."

While being transported to the jail, Jackson told the detective that he was fired from his job a couple of weeks ago and was depressed, the report said. He also said he was bored, which is why he would go to Walmart.

See something, say something

In a post shared via Facebook, the Sanford Police Department expressed gratitude for how both Walmart staff and officers handled the situation.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe and comfortable while shopping and should not be subjected to inappropriate behavior."