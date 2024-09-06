Florida man, 68, killed after car strikes him in crosswalk: FHP

A man is dead after he was struck by a car while in the crosswalk in Brevard County on Thursday night, troopers said.

In a news release, the Florida Highway Patrol said a car was traveling eastbound on King Street approaching Cox Road shortly before 8 p.m. when a pedestrian entered the crosswalk in the path of the vehicle.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene. The pedestrian, later identified as a 68-year-old Melbourne man, died at the scene.

Troopers said they are working to learn who had the right of way.