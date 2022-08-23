Florida mail carrier attacked by dogs when truck broke down

article

Five dogs mauled a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service after her truck broke down along a road in north Florida, officials said.

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies found the 61-year-old woman on the ground when they arrived at the scene in Interlachen Lake Estates on Sunday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post. They also found the dogs inside a fence at a nearby residence.

A nearby resident told deputies they heard the woman screaming for help and saw five dogs attacking her. Several neighbors tried pulling the dogs off the woman and one shot a gun into the air to scare the dogs away, the report said.

Deputies started first aid on the woman, who was severely bleeding. They applied tourniquets until a rescue unit arrived and took the woman to a hospital, officials said.

The woman was then flown to a trauma center in Gainesville, where she was in critical condition on Monday.

"Our hearts are with the victim and her family as they navigate through this tragic event," Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. "It is imperative that dog owners take responsibility in keeping their animals in a secured location for their safety and those around."

The county’s animal control unit took custody of the dogs.

An investigation is continuing.