Florida lottery warns against fake winnings, upfront fees

Scam phone calls on the rise

What we know:

Florida lottery officials have reported that scammers are falsely claiming individuals have won large lottery prizes and then requesting upfront payments for "taxes" or asking for sensitive personal information.

Lottery winnings can only be claimed in person at Lottery offices or by mail, provided the player has a valid winning ticket.

(Credit: Florida Lottery)

How can I protect myself from lottery scams?

What you can do:

The Lottery urges anyone who receives a suspicious call, email or message to:

Hang up immediately. When in doubt, hang up and end the call as soon as possible.

Do not provide any personal or financial information. The Florida Lottery will never call and ask for your personal information.

Report the scam. It is important to report all scams to the Florida Lottery’s Division of Security at (850) 487-7730 or to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at 1-800-HELP-FLA.

For more information on scams and how to protect yourself, visit the Florida Lottery’s Security Center.

'Deceitful and dangerous'

What they're saying:

Leaders of the Florida Lottery emphasize that they will never contact players to inform them of a prize via phone call, social media or text message, and they will never request money to claim a prize.

"These scams are not only deceitful — they’re dangerous," Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis said. "We want to remind our players that the Florida Lottery does not charge fees to claim prizes, and you should never provide your Social Security number, bank details or make any form of payment in response to a call or message claiming you’ve won."

