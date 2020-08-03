Florida likely to reopen state-run COVID-19 testing sites on Tuesday, officials say

State-run coronavirus testing sites will likely reopen on Tuesday after shutting down over the weekend because of Tropical Storm Isaias.

The sites closed at 5 p.m. on Thursday out of an abundance of caution keep individuals operating and attending the sites safe, state officials said.

The 60 sites, which are in 23 counties, offer walk-up testing and drive-through testing. They all have freestanding structures including tents and other equipment, which cannot withstand tropical-storm-force winds and could cause damage if not secured.

Free coronavirus testing will remain available through county health departments. Privately-done testing at pharmacies or urgent cares is also advised if you need it. Officials say that test results will not be affected because those labs are in different states.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management says that the testing sites will likely reopen on Tuesday.

