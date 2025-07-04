Florida immigration enforcement: 200 Marines head to Sunshine State in military support of ICE

The Brief Marines deployed to help ICE with logistics and paperwork, not enforcement. Their assignment may include Florida’s new detention facility "Alligator Alcatraz." Pentagon plans to send more support to Louisiana and Texas.



The Trump administration is sending approximately 200 Marines to Florida in support of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) interior immigration enforcement mission.

What we know:

The Pentagon has authorized the deployment of 200 Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron 272, based at Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina, to assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Florida.

According to U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), the Marines will provide administrative and logistical support, but will not be involved in law enforcement or have direct contact with detainees. The deployment is part of a broader Department of Defense effort approved by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in June to send up to 700 service members to support ICE operations in Florida, Texas, and Louisiana.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed the specific locations in Florida where the Marines will be stationed, nor whether they will be assigned to ICE’s newly opened detention facility in Ochopee, known as "Alligator Alcatraz." The broader scope of tasks and how long the Marines will remain on assignment has also not been disclosed.

The backstory:

This move stems from a Department of Homeland Security request made in May amid an expansion of federal immigration detention and deportation efforts under the Trump administration. The request led to the June authorization by Secretary Hegseth allowing Pentagon personnel to aid ICE operations in administrative capacities. It follows earlier deployments of National Guard members for perimeter security at the Ochopee facility.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Marines from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) at Twentynine Palms, California guard the Wilshire Federal Building as Vice President JD Vance visits on June 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Dail Expand

What they're saying:

U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) said service members will not directly participate in law enforcement activities.

"Service members participating in this mission will perform strictly non-law enforcement duties within ICE facilities. Their roles will focus on administrative and logistical tasks, and they are specifically prohibited from direct contact with individuals in ICE custody or involvement in any aspect of the custody chain," according to a statement released by USNORTHCOM.

"This support provides critical resources to support ICE's mission, freeing up law enforcement personnel to focus on law enforcement tasks and missions. The Department remains committed to securing 100% operational control of the border," the statement read.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS