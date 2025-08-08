Florida House Speaker backs governor’s push to redraw congressional maps

The Brief Florida’s House speaker and Gov. Ron DeSantis back a mid-decade review of congressional districts. The move could challenge the state’s constitutional ban on partisan gerrymandering. Democrats call it a power grab, while Republicans say they’re testing constitutional limits.



Florida’s House speaker is joining Gov. Ron DeSantis in supporting a mid-decade review of the state’s congressional districts, a move that could spark a legal battle over the state’s constitutional ban on partisan gerrymandering.

What we know:

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner announced Thursday the creation of a select committee on congressional redistricting, joining Gov. Ron DeSantis in backing a mid-decade review of the state’s congressional map.

The committee will include only lawmakers who have not publicly commented on whether Republicans should expand their 20-8 majority in Florida’s U.S. House delegation. Renner said the goal is to explore the legal feasibility of redrawing districts and potentially seek guidance from the Florida Supreme Court.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the Florida Supreme Court will allow new maps in the middle of the decade, given Florida’s Fair Districts Amendment banning partisan gerrymandering. It is also uncertain whether a redrawn map would survive inevitable legal challenges or when, exactly, the committee might begin its work.

The backstory:

Voters approved the Fair Districts Amendment in 2010 to prevent lawmakers from creating districts favoring a political party or incumbent, while protecting minority voting rights.

DeSantis has argued that the minority-protection provision is unconstitutional under federal law. Republicans currently control 71% of Florida’s congressional seats, well above the GOP’s statewide vote share in recent elections.

Nationally, redistricting fights are intensifying, with both GOP- and Democratic-led states considering changes to secure partisan advantages ahead of the 2026 election cycle.

Big picture view:

If Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature redraws its map, it could cement the GOP’s dominance in the state’s congressional delegation for years. Democrats argue the effort is an overt attempt to entrench partisan power, while Republicans frame it as a legal reassessment of constitutional requirements.

Similar battles are already underway in states like Texas, where partisan standoffs have disrupted legislative sessions.

What they're saying:

Speaker Paul Renner announced Thursday he will form a select committee on congressional redistricting, saying the panel will consist only of lawmakers who have not publicly commented on the potential for Republicans to expand their current 20-8 advantage in Florida’s U.S. House delegation.

"There are national conversations ongoing in other states related to midterm redistricting," Renner wrote in a memo. "Exploring these questions now, at the mid-decade point, would potentially allow us to seek legal guidance from our Supreme Court."

DeSantis hinted at such a move last week in Tampa, saying he would "look favorably on the Legislature taking it up."

Florida’s Fair Districts Amendment, passed by voters in 2010 with 63% support, prohibits drawing districts "with the intent to favor or disfavor a political party or an incumbent." The amendment also requires districts not to abridge the equal opportunity of racial or language minorities to participate in the political process — a provision DeSantis has called unconstitutional.

"The way it was done, many people believe runs afoul of the federal constitution," DeSantis said. "If that’s the case, then I think the Florida Supreme Court’s position would likely be, well, this is just unenforceable at this point."

Republicans currently hold 71% of Florida’s congressional seats, despite former President Donald Trump carrying the state with 56% of the vote in 2020.

"It is a clear maneuver to secure Republican dominance in Congress for generations to come," Democratic State Rep. Anna Eskamani said. "And it’s unconstitutional."

What's next:

Nationally, GOP-led states including Florida and Texas are weighing new maps that could help Republicans maintain control of the U.S. House in 2026, while Democratic-leaning states like California, New York and New Jersey are considering changes to bolster their own party’s representation.

In Texas, the redistricting fight has escalated into a standoff, with Democratic lawmakers leaving the state to block a vote. Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened fines, removal from office and possible criminal charges if they do not return, and the state’s attorney general is seeking court orders in other states to enforce arrest warrants.