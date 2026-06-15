Florida homeowner shoots man after alleged break-in, threats in Palm Coast

The Brief A Palm Coast homeowner shot a man Sunday after authorities said he entered her home uninvited and threatened her and her two children. Michael McDonald, 33, was struck in the arm and fled before deputies located him at AdventHealth Hospital. The homeowner and her children were unharmed, and McDonald was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.



A Palm Coast man was arrested Sunday after authorities said he entered a home uninvited, threatened a woman and her two children, and was shot by the homeowner during the confrontation.

The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Big Bear Lane, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

Deputies responded after the homeowner called 911 and reported she had shot a man who entered her residence.

When deputies arrived, they found blood evidence at the scene, but the man had already left in a vehicle.

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Investigators identified the suspect as Michael McDonald, 33, of Palm Coast. Detectives said McDonald, who was known to the homeowner, arrived unexpectedly, opened the garage door, banged on a rear window and then entered through the front door.

Michael McDonald, 33, of Palm Coast

Once inside, McDonald allegedly confronted the homeowner and her two children and made threats. Authorities said the woman repeatedly ordered him to leave and warned she would shoot. When McDonald continued advancing toward her, she fired a single shot, striking him in the arm.

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McDonald fled the scene in a silver Kia SUV. Deputies later located the vehicle at AdventHealth Hospital, where they conducted a felony traffic stop and detained him. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The homeowner and her children were not injured.

What they're saying:

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said the case remains under investigation.

"Florida is a stand your ground state and when someone invades your home and threatens you and your family, they will likely be shot," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "I strongly support the Second Amendment, and this is proof why you, we have the stand your ground law. This violent re-offender has not learned his lesson. Hopefully, he will now as his bad decision could have cost him his life."