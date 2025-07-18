Florida heatwave: How hot could it get this weekend in Orlando, Central Florida?

The Brief A heat advisory is in place for the majority of Central Florida, as well as other areas of the Sunshine State. The advisory is expected to last from noon through 6 p.m. Heat indexes are at near-dangerous levels, around 105°-108°+.



A heat advisory is in place for the majority of Central Florida for the entirety of the afternoon and headed into the early evening.

Here's everything you need to know about the weather today and how to protect yourself from the sun's blazing rays.

How hot is it today in Central Florida?

Local perspective:

Friday kicks off what is sure to be a sweltering weekend across Central Florida.

The high temperatures today will soar into the mid-90s for inland areas and closer to the low-90s along the Atlantic coast. However, with the high humidity, temperatures will feel more like 100°-107°+.

Because of the high temperatures, a heat advisory has been issued for the majority of Central Florida. The advisory is expected to last from noon through 6 p.m.

Here's a look at what to expect:

Daytona Beach: High 89. Heat index as high as 104.

Melbourne : High 90. Heat index as high as 105.

Orlando: High 95. Heat index as high as 105.

Big picture view:

The heat advisory is expected to impact portions of southeast, southern and southwest Florida. The heat index could get as high as 111, with the strongest heat expected along the southern Gulf Coast.

What is a heat advisory? What does it mean?

Dig deeper:

A heat advisory is issued for dangerous heat conditions that are not expected to reach warning criteria, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A major heat risk means there is the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those without access to air conditioning or who don't stay hydrated.

To combat the brutal heat, the NWS recommends:

Drinking plenty of water

Wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing

Avoiding outdoor activities during the warmest parts of the day

Staying in an air-conditioned location, especially during the day

How hot will it be this weekend in Central Florida?

What's next:

Some of the hottest temperatures of the summer will arrive this weekend.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s, with high humidity leading to heat indexes near dangerous levels, around 105°-108°+.