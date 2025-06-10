Florida Gov. DeSantis signs 3 bills to protect children, hold alleged predators accountable

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed three bills to protect children and hold alleged predators accountable.

He made the announcement during a news conference at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) in Jacksonville on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

DeSantis signed the following bills:

House Bill 1355

This bill updates rules for court hearings about mental health and substance abuse, including guardian advocates, involuntary admissions, placements, treatment, and outpatient services. It also covers patient assessments, access to patient records, and sharing certain patient information.

Senate Bill 1804

The bill introduces the crime of Capital Human Trafficking of Vulnerable Persons for Sexual Exploitation, classifying it as a capital felony for exploiting children under 12 or mentally incapacitated individuals,

HB 1161 (Brooke's Law)

The bill mandates that certain internet platforms establish a process for individuals to request the removal of nonconsensual altered sexual depictions, such as deepfake porn, with platforms required to act within 48 hours of receiving a valid request. Failure to comply with this process is considered an unfair or deceptive act under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, allowing for legal action and penalties, and these provisions will take effect upon becoming law.

The law is named after Brooke Curry, the teenage daughter of Jacksonville's former mayor Lenny Curry, who faced humiliation when AI-generated explicit images of her were circulated without her consent, prompting her to advocate for change. Her experience has led to the introduction of 'Brooke’s Law' in the Florida House, which aims to empower victims to request the removal of harmful AI-altered sexual content from social media platforms. Curry emphasizes the importance of the law in raising awareness and providing victims with a means to report and swiftly remove such content, with the bill set to take effect immediately if passed.

