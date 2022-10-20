Florida General Election 2022: Where to find early voting locations around Orlando
BUNNELL, Fla. - Early voting locations for the general election are set to open next week across Central Florida. Unlike Election Day, voters can cast their vote at one of the many early voting polling locations within their county.
See a county-by-county list of early voting locations below:
ORANGE COUNTY
Early voting dates: October 24, 2022 through November 6, 2022 (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
Early voting locations:
- Alafaya Library: 12000 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826
- South Creek Library: 1702 Deerfield Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32837
- Apopka Community Center: 519 S. Central Avenue, Apopka, FL 32703
- Southeast Library: 5575 S. Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
- Chickasaw Library: 870 N. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando, FL 32825
- Southwest Library: 7255 Della Drive, Orlando, FL 32819
- Fairview Shores Library: 902 Lee Road, Suite 26, Orlando, FL 32810
- Tibet-Butler Preserve: 8777 County Road 535, Orlando, FL 32836
- Hiawassee Library: 7391 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32818
- UCF - Live Oak Event Center: 4115 Pyxis Lane, Orlando, FL 32816
- Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex: 99 E. Marks Street, Orlando, FL 32803
- Washington Park Library: 5151 Raleigh Street, Suite A, Orlando, FL 32811
- Orange County National Golf Center: 16301 Phil Ritson Way, Winter Garden, FL 34787
- West Oaks Library: 1821 E. Silver Star Road, Ocoee, FL 34761
- Orange County Supervisor of Elections: 119 W. Kaley Street, Orlando, FL 32806
- Winter Garden Library: 805 E. Plant Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787
- Winter Park Library: 1052 W. Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, FL 32789
- Renaissance Senior Center: 3800 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando, FL 32829
OSCEOLA COUNTY
Early voting dates: October 24, 2022 through November 6, 2022 (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Early voting locations:
- Supervisor of Elections Main Office: 2509 E Irlo Bronson Mem Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34744
- West Osceola Branch Library (Celebration): 305 Campus Street, Celebration, FL 34747
- Robert Guevara Community Center: 501 Florida Pkwy, Kissimmee ,FL 34743
- St. Cloud Civic Center: 3001 17th St, St Cloud, FL 34769
- Kissimmee Civic Center: 201 E Dakin Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741
- Gym and Aquatic Center: 625 Country Club Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34759
- Narcoossee Community Center: 5354 Rambling Rd, St. Cloud, FL 34771
- Tax Collector (Campbell City): 4730 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34746
- Osceola County Welcome Center: 4155 W Vine St, Kissimmee, FL 34741
LAKE COUNTY
Early voting dates: October 24. 2022 through November 5, 2022 (10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
- Cagan Crossings Library: 16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont, FL 34714
- Clermont Arts and Recreation Center: 3700 S Hwy 27, Clermont, FL 34711
- Cooper Memorial Library: 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711
- Eustis Service Center: 301 W Ward Ave, Eustis, FL 32726
- Lady Lake Community Building: 237 W Guava St, Lady Lake, FL 32159
- Lake County Agriculture Center: 1951 Woodlea Rd, Tavares, FL 32778
- Minneola City Hall: 800 US-27, Minneola, FL 34715
- Sorrento Early Voting Site: 31340 County Road 437 Sorrento FL 32776-8137
- Southside Umatilla Community Center: 17107 Ball Park Rd, Umatilla, FL 32784
- Supervisor of Elections Office: 1898 E Burleigh Blvd, Tavares FL 32778
- Venetian Center: 1 Dozier Cir, Leesburg, FL 34748
- W.T. Bland Public Library: 1995 N Donnelly St, Mt Dora, FL 32757
SEMINOLE COUNTY
Early voting dates: October 24, 2022 through November 6, 2022 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Early voting locations:
- Supervisor of Elections: 1500 East Airport Boulevard, Sanford, FL
- Wekiva Library: 245 N Hunt Club Blvd, Longwood, FL
- Casselberry Library: 215 N Oxford Rd, Casselberry, FL
- Lake Mary Library: 580 Green Way Boulevard, Lake Mary, FL
- Oviedo Aquatic Center: 148 Oviedo Boulevard, Oviedo, FL
- Oviedo Library: 310 Division St, Oviedo, FL
- Sanford Library: 150 N Palmetto Ave, Sanford, FL
- Westmonte Recreation Center624 Bills Ln, Altamonte Springs, FL
SUMTER COUNTY
Early voting dates: October 25, 2022 through November 5, 2022 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
What to bring: Voters must bring a current and valid photo ID with signature.
- Bushnell Elections Annex: 316 East Anderson Avenue, Bushnell
- Villages Sumter County Service Center: 7375 Powell Road, Room 102, Wildwood
- Laurel Manor Recreation Center: 1985 Laurel Manor Drive, The Villages
- Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center: 808 San Marino Drive, The Villages
- Allamanda Recreation Center: 1515 Saint Charles Place, The Villages
- Rohan Recreation Center: 850 Kristine Way, The Villages
- Everglades Recreation Center: 5497 Marsh Bend Trail, The Villages
VOLUSIA COUNTY
Early voting dates: October 26, 2022 through November 5, 2022 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Early voting locations:
- The Center at Deltona: 640 Dr. M.L.K. Blvd, Deltona, FL 32725
- Ormond Beach Regional Library: 30 S Beach St, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
- Midtown Cultural & Education Center: 925 George W Engram Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
- Daytona Beach Regional Library: 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
- Port Orange Regional Library: 1005 City Center Cir, Port Orange, FL 32129
- New Smyrna Beach Regional Library: 1001 S Dixie Fwy, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
- Supervisor of Elections Office: 1750 S Woodland Blvd, DeLand, FL 32720
BREVARD COUNTY
Early voting dates: October 24, 2022 through November 5, 2022 (Monday - Friday - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
Early voting locations:
- Titusville Public Library: 2121 S Hopkins Ave, Titusville, FL 32780
- Walter Butler Community Center: 4201 N Cocoa Blvd, Cocoa, FL 32927
- Kiawanis Island Park Gymnasium: 951 Kiwanis Island Park Rd, Merritt Island, FL 32952
- Dr. Joe Lee Smith Community Center: 415 Stone St, Cocoa, FL 32922
- Viera Regional Community Center: 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Melbourne, FL 32940
- David R. Schechter Community Center: 1089 S Patrick Dr, Satellite Beach, FL 32937
- Wickham Park Community Center: 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne, FL 32935
- Max K. Rodes Park Community Center: 3410 Flanagan Ave, West Melbourne, FL 32904
- Tony Rosa Palm Bay Community Center: 1502 Port Malabar Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905
- Ted Whitlock Community Center: 370 Championship Cir NW, Palm Bay, FL 32907
FLAGLER COUNTY
Early voting dates: October 24, 2022 through November 5, 2022 (9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Early voting locations:
- Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Office: 1769 E. Moody Boulevard Building 2, Suite 101, Bunnell, FL 32110
- Flagler County Public Library: 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, FL 32137
- Palm Coast Community Center: 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast, FL 32137
- Flagler Beach United Methodist Church: 1520 S. Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL 32136
MARION COUNTY
Early voting dates: October 27, 2022 through November 5, 2022, (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Early voting locations:
- Marion County Election Center: 981 NE 16th ST Ocala FL 34470
- Belleview Public Library: 13145 SE County Hwy 484, Belleview, FL 34420
- Deputy Brian Litz Building: 9048 SW State Rd 200, Ocala, FL 34481
- Dunnellon Public Library: 20351 Robinson Rd, Dunnellon, FL 34431
- Forest Public Library: 905 S HWY, Ocklawaha, County Rd 314 A, Ocklawaha, FL
- Mulberry Center: 8445 SE 165th Mulberry Ln, The Villages FL 32162
- Reddick Community Center: 4345 NW 152nd St, Reddick, FL 32686
- Silver Springs Shores Community Center: 590 Silver Rd, Ocala, FL 34472