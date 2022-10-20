Florida General Election 2022: Where to find early voting locations around Orlando

article

Early voting locations for the general election are set to open next week across Central Florida. Unlike Election Day, voters can cast their vote at one of the many early voting polling locations within their county.

See a county-by-county list of early voting locations below:

Early voting dates: October 24, 2022 through November 6, 2022 (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Early voting locations:

Alafaya Library: 12000 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826

South Creek Library: 1702 Deerfield Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32837

Apopka Community Center: 519 S. Central Avenue, Apopka, FL 32703

Southeast Library: 5575 S. Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822

Chickasaw Library: 870 N. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando, FL 32825

Southwest Library: 7255 Della Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

Fairview Shores Library: 902 Lee Road, Suite 26, Orlando, FL 32810

Tibet-Butler Preserve: 8777 County Road 535, Orlando, FL 32836

Hiawassee Library: 7391 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32818

UCF - Live Oak Event Center: 4115 Pyxis Lane, Orlando, FL 32816

Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex: 99 E. Marks Street, Orlando, FL 32803

Washington Park Library: 5151 Raleigh Street, Suite A, Orlando, FL 32811

Orange County National Golf Center: 16301 Phil Ritson Way, Winter Garden, FL 34787

West Oaks Library: 1821 E. Silver Star Road, Ocoee, FL 34761

Orange County Supervisor of Elections: 119 W. Kaley Street, Orlando, FL 32806

Winter Garden Library: 805 E. Plant Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Winter Park Library: 1052 W. Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, FL 32789

Renaissance Senior Center: 3800 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando, FL 32829

Early voting dates: October 24, 2022 through November 6, 2022 (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Early voting locations:

Supervisor of Elections Main Office: 2509 E Irlo Bronson Mem Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34744

West Osceola Branch Library (Celebration): 305 Campus Street, Celebration, FL 34747

Robert Guevara Community Center: 501 Florida Pkwy, Kissimmee ,FL 34743

St. Cloud Civic Center: 3001 17th St, St Cloud, FL 34769

Kissimmee Civic Center: 201 E Dakin Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Gym and Aquatic Center: 625 Country Club Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34759

Narcoossee Community Center: 5354 Rambling Rd, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Tax Collector (Campbell City): 4730 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Osceola County Welcome Center: 4155 W Vine St, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Early voting dates: October 24. 2022 through November 5, 2022 (10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Cagan Crossings Library: 16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont, FL 34714

Clermont Arts and Recreation Center: 3700 S Hwy 27, Clermont, FL 34711

Cooper Memorial Library: 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711

Eustis Service Center: 301 W Ward Ave, Eustis, FL 32726

Lady Lake Community Building: 237 W Guava St, Lady Lake, FL 32159

Lake County Agriculture Center: 1951 Woodlea Rd, Tavares, FL 32778

Minneola City Hall: 800 US-27, Minneola, FL 34715

Sorrento Early Voting Site: 31340 County Road 437 Sorrento FL 32776-8137

Southside Umatilla Community Center: 17107 Ball Park Rd, Umatilla, FL 32784

Supervisor of Elections Office: 1898 E Burleigh Blvd, Tavares FL 32778

Venetian Center: 1 Dozier Cir, Leesburg, FL 34748

W.T. Bland Public Library: 1995 N Donnelly St, Mt Dora, FL 32757

Early voting dates: October 24, 2022 through November 6, 2022 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Early voting locations:

Supervisor of Elections: 1500 East Airport Boulevard, Sanford, FL

Wekiva Library: 245 N Hunt Club Blvd, Longwood, FL

Casselberry Library: 215 N Oxford Rd, Casselberry, FL

Lake Mary Library: 580 Green Way Boulevard, Lake Mary, FL

Oviedo Aquatic Center: 148 Oviedo Boulevard, Oviedo, FL

Oviedo Library: 310 Division St, Oviedo, FL

Sanford Library: 150 N Palmetto Ave, Sanford, FL

Westmonte Recreation Center624 Bills Ln, Altamonte Springs, FL

Early voting dates: October 25, 2022 through November 5, 2022 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

What to bring: Voters must bring a current and valid photo ID with signature.

Bushnell Elections Annex: 316 East Anderson Avenue, Bushnell

Villages Sumter County Service Center: 7375 Powell Road, Room 102, Wildwood

Laurel Manor Recreation Center: 1985 Laurel Manor Drive, The Villages

Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center: 808 San Marino Drive, The Villages

Allamanda Recreation Center: 1515 Saint Charles Place, The Villages

Rohan Recreation Center: 850 Kristine Way, The Villages

Everglades Recreation Center: 5497 Marsh Bend Trail, The Villages

Early voting dates: October 26, 2022 through November 5, 2022 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Early voting locations:

The Center at Deltona: 640 Dr. M.L.K. Blvd, Deltona, FL 32725

Ormond Beach Regional Library: 30 S Beach St, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Midtown Cultural & Education Center: 925 George W Engram Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Daytona Beach Regional Library: 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Port Orange Regional Library: 1005 City Center Cir, Port Orange, FL 32129

New Smyrna Beach Regional Library: 1001 S Dixie Fwy, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Supervisor of Elections Office: 1750 S Woodland Blvd, DeLand, FL 32720

Early voting dates: October 24, 2022 through November 5, 2022 (Monday - Friday - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Early voting locations:

Titusville Public Library: 2121 S Hopkins Ave, Titusville, FL 32780

Walter Butler Community Center: 4201 N Cocoa Blvd, Cocoa, FL 32927

Kiawanis Island Park Gymnasium: 951 Kiwanis Island Park Rd, Merritt Island, FL 32952

Dr. Joe Lee Smith Community Center: 415 Stone St, Cocoa, FL 32922

Viera Regional Community Center: 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Melbourne, FL 32940

David R. Schechter Community Center: 1089 S Patrick Dr, Satellite Beach, FL 32937

Wickham Park Community Center: 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne, FL 32935

Max K. Rodes Park Community Center: 3410 Flanagan Ave, West Melbourne, FL 32904

Tony Rosa Palm Bay Community Center: 1502 Port Malabar Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905

Ted Whitlock Community Center: 370 Championship Cir NW, Palm Bay, FL 32907

Early voting dates: October 24, 2022 through November 5, 2022 (9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Early voting locations:

Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Office: 1769 E. Moody Boulevard Building 2, Suite 101, Bunnell, FL 32110

Flagler County Public Library: 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Palm Coast Community Center: 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church: 1520 S. Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL 32136

Early voting dates: October 27, 2022 through November 5, 2022, (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Early voting locations: