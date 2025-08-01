Florida Freedom Forum taking place in Orlando: What we know and who's attending

The Brief The Republican Party of Florida is hosting its Florida Freedom Forum on Saturday in Orlando. The annual fundraiser event serves as a platform for the party to gather, discuss their agenda and celebrate the conservative movement in Florida. The forum includes a multitude of events and features speeches from top speakers throughout the day.



The Republican Party of Florida is hosting its Florida Freedom Forum, a one-day gathering of top conservative leaders, on Saturday in Orlando.

Here's everything we know about the event and who's attending.

What is the Florida Freedom Forum?

What we know:

The annual Florida Freedom Forum is a major fundraiser hosted by the Republican Party of Florida.

The event serves as a platform for the party to gather, discuss their agenda and celebrate the conservative movement in Florida. The event also provides an opportunity to discuss strategies for winning elections at the state and local level.

The forum includes a multitude of events and speeches planned throughout the day.

"The Florida Freedom Forum brings together the conservative leaders who’ve kept Florida free and fearless. Be there as we rally for freedom and the future of our great state." — The Republican Part of Florida

The other side:

Several protests are planned across the street from the event.

What you can do:

Tickets for the forum are still available and can be purchased here.

Who is attending the Florida Freedom Forum?

Dig deeper:

Top conservative leaders are expected to attend the forum in Orlando.

Here is a look at some of the speakers planned for the event:

Gov. Ron DeSantis

Attorney General James Uthmeier

U.S. Sens. Rick Scott and Ashley Moody

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson

U.S. Reps. Byron Donalds, Anna Paulina Luna, Kat Cammack and Randy Fine

State Sens. Blaise Ingoglia, Joe Gruters and Jay Collins

Various top Republican leaders are expected to speak at te Florida Freedom Forum event on Saturday in Orlando.

When and where is the Florida Freedom Forum taking place?

Local perspective:

The Florida Freedom Forum will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2.

The event will run until 3 p.m. and then be followed by a dinner at 7 p.m. The Red Florida Dinner will be headlined by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

The forum is taking place at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida. The venue is located at 9939 Universal Blvd, Orlando.