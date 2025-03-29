Flagler County fire kills pets, destroys home of family of 6: officials

The Brief A massive house fire on Friday in Flagler County has displaced a family of six, as well as killed four of their pets. One of the children in the family suffered from smoke inhalation after she went back into the home to try and save the pets, but she is expected to be OK. The Palm Coast Fire Department said the State Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze.



A massive house fire on Friday in Flagler County has displaced a family of six, as well as killed four of their pets.

Officials said one of the children in the family suffered from smoke inhalation after she went back into the home to try and save the pets, but she is expected to be OK.

The Palm Coast Fire Department said the State Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze.

House fire devastates family

What we know:

The Palm Coast Fire Department reported the fire broke ou around 1 a.m. on Friday, March 28, in the Matanzas Woods subdivision.

Residents of the home told crews the fire started on the pool deck at the back of the house.

Homeowner Brian Bohan said his wife heard the family's pool-cleaning robot burst into flames.

"If she didn't get up at that time, I don't think any of us would have made it out," Bohan said.

As the family made their frantic escape from the home, it became engulfed in flames

A social media post from the Palm Coast Fire Department states that when crews arrived, they found "a home with heavy fire and thick black smoke coming from the rear, extending into the attic."

Officials said all six people inside the home were able to make it out safely, but the handful of pets they had weren't as fortunate.

Four animals — including dogs, cats and sugar gliders — died in the blaze, the family said.

One of Bohan's children doubled back to try save the animals, but by then the home was already in shambles.

After her heroic effort to save the pets, Bohan's daughter is now in the hospital and is being treated for smoke inhalation. However, the family says she is expected to be OK.

'Everything you've worked for, within minutes, is gone'

What they're saying:

Not much remains of the family's two-story home. Bohan said he went back to the house to assess the damage.

"I came back to see if there was any of our stuff of value left; we have our family, so that's the most important part," he said.

(Credit: Palm Coast Fire Department)

The family said time felt like it slowed down during the blaze, and it went on for what felt like an eternity.

"I walked about 10 feet and couldn't see anything; every breath was filled with smoke," Bohan said.

Bohan's whole family was in shock after the fire, and they are still working to process what happened.

"I just sat and stared at it for about two and a half hours before I could even move," Bohan said of the massive damages. "Everything you've worked for, within minutes, is gone."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: