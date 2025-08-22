Father jailed pending trial in 2021 infant son’s death on Merritt Island

The Brief A former Merritt Island father, Donovan Winter, will remain jailed for his alleged role in the 2021 death of his three-month-old son. Winter and ex-wife Belle Winter face separate trials on murder and child abuse charges. Authorities cite strong evidence, including injuries and text messages, as the case proceeds.



A man will remain jailed while awaiting trial for first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in the 2021 death of his three-month-old son on Merritt Island.

What we know:

Donovan B. Winter, 26, will remain jailed while awaiting trial for first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in the 2021 death of his infant son, Ryder Winter, on Merritt Island.

Winter and his ex-wife, Belle L. Winter, 23, were indicted by a Brevard County Grand Jury on July 17, 2025, and both have pleaded not guilty.

Investigators say Ryder died from multiple blunt-force head injuries; his parents reportedly struggled to console him as he cried, with evidence including angry text messages.

Winter was arrested June 17, 2025, in DeLand; Belle Winter was arrested in Pennsylvania and extradited, booked into Brevard County Jail on Aug. 18. Belle Winter will be tried separately.

What we don't know:

How exactly the injuries occurred while Ryder was in the parents’ care is not entirely known. What role each parent allegedly played in the child’s death, beyond the general allegations, is also not known.

The backstory:

The baby, Ryder Winter, was less than three months old at the time of his death. Witnesses and photos indicate he was alive and unharmed shortly before the parents returned home early on July 1, 2021.

What they're saying:

Assistant State Attorney Julia Lynch argued Donovan Winter should be held without bail due to strong evidence.

Circuit Judge Aaron Peacock ruled the "proof of Donovan Winter’s guilt is evident and the presumption of a conviction at trial is great."

In interviews with investigators, Donovan Winter admitted he "may have been a little rough with the baby as he did not know his own strength."

What's next:

Winter’s bail was denied Friday after a judge ruled the evidence against him "evident" and the presumption of conviction "great." Belle Winter is being held without bond and will face a separate trial.

