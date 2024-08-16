Expand / Collapse search

Florida duo arrested for having enough fentanyl to kill nearly 20,000 people: deputies

Updated  August 16, 2024 8:20am EDT
NAPLES, Fla. - Two people were taken to jail after deputies found enough fentanyl to kill nearly 20,000 people during a search warrant at a suspected drug house Wednesday, authorities said.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said the house on 44th Terrace S.W. in Naples is across the road from a neighborhood park where children play.

Maikel Raul Felipe Bernal, 42, and Yusbelkin Clemente-Vega, 39, were booked into the Collier County jail on charges of trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams. Bernal also faces a charge of methamphetamine possession.

Yusbelkin Clemente-Vega, 39, (pictured left) and Maikel Raul Felipe Bernal, 42, (pictured right) were booked into the Collier County jail on charges of trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams. Bernal also faces a charge of methamphetamine possession. (Cre

Deputies found 318 fentanyl pills inside the home that were marked M 30 to resemble legitimate prescription oxycodone hydrochloride 30 mg pills, officials said. 

The fentanyl weighed 34.1 grams, which is enough to potentially kill 17,050 people.

Detectives discovered methamphetamine and $13,380 in cash within the residence. Additionally, they confiscated $6,000 in cash from Bernal during his arrest. According to the detectives, the way the money was organized and its denominations suggested it was linked to drug transactions.

Credit: Collier County Sheriff's Office

"Our message is clear," Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a statement. "If you’re going to peddle poison in this community and threaten the safety of children, our detectives are coming to get you and you will be held accountable."