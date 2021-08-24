Florida doctors did not walk off the job when rallying to urge vaccinations

Some doctors in South Florida said the health care system is so overwhelmed treating unvaccinated patients that they felt compelled to stage a symbolic walkout.

A news conference held by doctors in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to urge the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 was undermined online as false reports claimed the physicians had walked off the job.

Social media posts falsely claimed the doctors refused to treat unvaccinated patients. Doctors who participated in the event told The Associated Press that it was not a real walkout or a protest, and they did not refuse to treat any patients.

They said the false claims have led to threats and harassment toward their colleagues and hospitals. The state is undergoing a major surge in coronavirus cases, spurred largely by the delta variant.



