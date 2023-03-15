Florida dispatcher recounts moment he helped save 2-year-old found face down in pool

A Volusia County Sheriff's Office dispatcher reflected on a recent call in which he helped a family rescue their drowning toddler.

Shift Supervisor Tom Eggers fielded the call on Sunday. A woman called 9-1-1 shortly after finding a two-year-old girl face down in the pool. According to the audio of the call, the girl was not breathing at the time of the discovery.



Eggers taught the callers how to perform CPR until help arrived. There were medics and deputies just minutes away who took over the compressions.

Prior to that, one of the callers was hysterical as she desperately looked for answers and help. Eggers said that is typical behavior in frightening situations.

Despite the emotions that arise in life-threatening situations, Eggers said he and his team make it a point to speak in a calm and clear manner.

"I think it’s just your training and experience really. I think a lot [of the emotions] come after you’re done with the call," he said. "There's obviously a lot of adrenaline involved when you’re taking a call like that.

According to Eggers, the dispatchers often have connections to the people on the other end of the phone. In this incident, it was the fact that the case involved a toddler.

"I have a grandson and a lot of our dispatchers also have young children so those calls involving young children are difficult to process," he said.

The young girl was transported to the hospital and is expected to make full recovery.



"Unfortunately, it’s not always a good outcome, so when we do get one where we are able to save somebody it feels amazing. It’s very fulfilling," he said.

The state Department of Children and Families was notified about the situation, and there is an ongoing investigation.