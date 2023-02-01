Florida deputy breaks car window to administer Narcan, CPR to driver

A Flagler County sheriff's deputy said a man who sped past his patrol car on U.S. Highway 1 before crashing into another vehicle showed signs of a possible overdose.

The deputy stopped to provide medical aid to the man who was unresponsive behind the wheel. The deputy had to break a window to get to the man to administer Narcan and perform CPR. Shortly later, a St. Johns County sheriff's deputy arrived and assisted before St. Johns County Fire/EMS arrived to administer a second dose of Narcan.

The man regained consciousness and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

"Whether on or off duty, our deputies are always ready to help someone in need," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "Thankfully Master Deputy Stogdon could help this man live another day to hopefully get the help he needs."

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.