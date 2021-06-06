Expand / Collapse search

Florida deputies search for 70-year-old man who has Alzheimer’s, seizures

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 23 hours ago
Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that they are searching for 70-year-old Emilio Augustin. 

They said he was last seen at his residence on Royal Oak Drive in Orlando at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

"There is concern for Emilio Augustin’s well-being since he is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and has seizures," the Sheriff's Office said.

Those with any information are urged to call 407-836-4357.

