Florida deputies search for 70-year-old man who has Alzheimer’s, seizures

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that they are searching for 70-year-old Emilio Augustin.

They said he was last seen at his residence on Royal Oak Drive in Orlando at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

"There is concern for Emilio Augustin’s well-being since he is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and has seizures," the Sheriff's Office said.

Those with any information are urged to call 407-836-4357.

