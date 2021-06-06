Florida deputies search for 70-year-old man who has Alzheimer’s, seizures
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that they are searching for 70-year-old Emilio Augustin.
They said he was last seen at his residence on Royal Oak Drive in Orlando at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
"There is concern for Emilio Augustin’s well-being since he is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and has seizures," the Sheriff's Office said.
Those with any information are urged to call 407-836-4357.
