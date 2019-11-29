Florida deputies save bald eagle hit by car

article

A bald eagle is recovering after it was saved by a group of kindhearted Florida deputies earlier this week.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the rescue to their Facebook page.

“Rescued today by our Deputies after apparently being struck by a vehicle,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Tuesday.

The eagle was turned over to the University of Florida animal hospital in Gainesville for treatment and rehabilitation.

