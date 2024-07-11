Florida deputies rescue 15 'disoriented' sea turtles from sewage drain

article

Fifteen baby sea turtles in distress were rescued after falling into a sewage drain this week in Southwest Florida.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office shared the news on social media Thursday about Bonita Springs Community Policing Deputies Wilson and Ali's heroic animal rescue.

The baby turtles became "disoriented" on the beach when lights in the area were left on, causing them to stray from the water and fall into a sewage drain, the sheriff's office said. The deputy duo was able to get each turtle out of the drain using a "special tool."

'Go Bubba!': Massive 375 lb. sea turtle recovers at Brevard Zoo, released back to sea

The bale of turtles were then cleaned and handed over to Turtle Time, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the recovery and conservation of sea turtles.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office rescued 15 sea turtles after they fell into a nearby sewage drain. (Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Later that day, deputies Wilson and Ali were invited back to the beach for the turtles' release at sunset.

300 lb. loggerhead sea turtle hit, killed by car in Brevard County

"We're so happy to report they all made it to the ocean safely," the sheriff's office said. "This save is most definitely something to shell-ebrate!"