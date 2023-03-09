Florida fishermen find hand in canal, but it didn't belong to a human

When Lee County deputies were alerted by fishermen about a potential body part found in a Matlacha, Florida, canal, they immediately arrived in the area to investigate.

It turns out, it was a hand – but it didn't belong to a human.

After several failed attempts to reach the hand seen resting on the canal bottom, a deputy was able to use a mini barge to reach it.

Once recovered, deputies learned it was a mannequin hand.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office posted photos of the recovery of the hand on Facebook, which led to multiple comments:

The sheriff's office said its deputies always go the extra mile to ensure all calls are "handled seriously" and that they are always "ready for every matter at hand."