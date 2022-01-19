Florida deputies cleared in shooting of carjacking suspect who shot K-9s, sheriff says

article

The deputies who shot an armed carjacking suspect after he allegedly shot their K-9s during a pursuit have been cleared in the case.

A letter from the office of State Attorney RJ Larizza states that it has reviewed investigative reports, officer statements, and witness statements in the ‘police use of force’ case from September 11, 2021 and says that "no further action is warranted."

The incident involved suspect Shedrick Singleton Jr., 21. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that K-9s Endo and Ax were attempting to apprehend Singleton, who was accused of carjacking a Lyft driver at gunpoint in Deltona, when they were shot.

RELATED: Florida K-9s Ax and Endo honored with Purple Hearts after gunshot injuries

Volusia County Sheriff

Photo from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office

"This guy was determined to shoot whoever was going to contact him whether it was Endo and Ax or whether it was a deputy," said Sheriff Mike Chitwood at the time.

Singleton was struck multiple times. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

Both K-9s recovered and were honored with Purple Hearts.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida updates. Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.