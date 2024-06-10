Florida deputies: Beware of fake Apple products on Facebook Marketplace

article

Florida deputies want you to stay vigilant when shopping for Apple products on Facebook Marketplace. They're doing this by sharing the story of two people who were recently arrested with dozens of counterfeit Apple products allegedly in their possession.

On June 6, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office stopped a Mercedes for a window tint violation and impeding traffic, according to a Facebook post. Deputies smelled narcotics, so they initiated a probable cause search, which yielded dozens of fake Apple products:

12 pairs of AirPods

8 Apple Watches

9 iPhones

15 Pro Max iPhones

7 iPads

2 MacBook Pros

There were some actual Apple products as well, which had an estimated value of nearly $20,000, deputies said.

Patrick Chattman, 38, and Alize Jordan, 28, were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of counterfeit goods. The latter is a third-degree felony.

Alize Jordan (left) and Patrick Chattman (right) were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of counterfeit goods, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office shared the following warning to people who buy Apple products on e-commerce sites like Facebook Marketplace:

"These items are commonly sold as authentic items on Facebook marketplace or in parking lots to unsuspecting buyers. Please beware."