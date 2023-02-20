Florida death row: Here are the women awaiting execution at Florida State Prison

Nearly 300 people – 295 – have been sentenced to death and executed in Florida since the first in 1924, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. Of those, two have been women.

In total, 19 women have received death sentences. However, 12 were re-sentenced to life in prison or died in prison waiting for their sentence, which was then vacated, according to FDOC, and two had their sentences carried out in 1998 and 2022.

As of February 2023, there are three women on Florida's death row awaiting their execution.

Photo credit: Florida Department of Corrections

Tiffany Cole

Tiffany Cole was sentenced to death on March 6, 2008, in Duval County after being convicted in the July 2005 kidnappings and murders of James and Carol Sumner in Jacksonville, Florida.

Margaret Allen.Photo credit: Florida Department of Corrections

Margaret Allen

Margaret A. Allen was sentenced to death on May 19, 2011, after being convicted in the kidnappings and death of her housekeeper, friend, and neighbor, Wenda Wright, in Brevard County in 2005. Allen and

Tina BrownPhoto credit: Florida Department of Corrections

Tina Brown

Tina Brown was sentenced to death on September 28, 2012, and began serving her sentence on October 3, 2012. She was convicted in the brutal killing of Audreanna Zimmerman, who was shocked with a stun gun, beaten, and set on fire. Zimmerman then walked a third of a mile to get help, and ultimately died at the hospital days later.