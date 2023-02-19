Past and present: Here are all the woman who have been sentenced to death row in Florida

article

Of the seventeen women in Florida who have been sentenced to death, only two have actually been executed according to the Florida Department of Corrections. The earliest account of a woman being sentenced to death dates back to 1926 when a woman was sentenced for killing her husband.

Women who have received the death penalty in Florida

Berta Hall (1929)

23-year-old Bertha Hall and Gordon Denmark, 22, were sentenced on Oct. 9, 1926, to the electric chair for the killing of her grocer husband. The death sentences of Hall and Denmark were commuted in 1929. She was sentenced from Duval County and released in late 1934 or early 1935.

Billie Jackson (1927)

She was sentenced in Duval County on Feb. 1, 1927 for the stabbing death of her musician husband. Her sentence was commuted seven months later by Gov. Martin and she was released in 1935-36.

Ruby McCollum (1954)

She was convicted of shooting a doctor in Live Oak on Aug. 3, 1952, and spent two years in jail awaiting death. The Florida Supreme Court later reversed the sentence. She was sent to the state mental hospital in Chattahoochee before re-trial and remained there 20 years before she was released to her family in 1974.

Irene Laverne Jackson (1962)

Credit: Florida Department of Corrections

She was accused of murdering her husband for his insurance money and was sentenced to death in Pasco County on April 24, 1962. A new trial had been ordered and she was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for second-degree murder in the second trial on Feb. 6, 1964. She was paroled on Jan 17, 1972, and discharged from parole status in 1980.

Maria Dean Arrington (1968)

Credit: Florida Department of Corrections

Arrington was the second woman to be named to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted List after she sought revenge against the public defender who unsuccessfully defended two of her children on felony charges — after killing her own husband.

Arrington was sentenced from Volusia County on May 22, 1968 to 20 years for manslaughter in the death of her husband. While out of prison on an appeal bond, she plotted revenge against the public defender who attempted to defend her children's felony charges. On Dec. 6, 1968, Arrington was sentenced to death in Hernando County for first-degree murder in the killing of the secretary of the Lake County public defender.

She cut through a heavy window screen while at Florida C.I. and made it to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted List. She was captured two years later on March 14, 1972, in Marion County. Her death sentence was commuted to life on Aug. 28, 1972, when the U.S. Supreme Court decided that capital punishment laws were unconstitutional. She died at the Lowell Correctional Institution.

Sonia Jacobs (1976)

She was convicted in 1976 for her part in the shooting deaths of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and his friend, who was visiting on vacation. Jacobs began her sentence at Broward Correctional Institution and then her sentence was overturned by Supreme Court on March 26, 1981. She was re-sentenced to life with a 25-year minimum mandatory term. Her case was reversed on appeal on Oct. 9, 1992, and after pleading to second-degree murder, she was released due to time served on that same day.

Kaysie B. Dudley (1987)

Credit: FDC

She was sentenced to death in Pinellas County on Jan. 27, 1987, for the murder of her mother's employer, a wealthy Redington Beach widow on March 30, 1985. She was re-sentenced to life with 25-year minimum mandatory on Oct. 2, 1989. She is at the Lowell Correctional Institute.

Carla A Caillier (1987)

Credit: FDC

She was sentenced in Hillsborough County on March 19, 1987, for the murder of her husband on Nov. 20, 1986, in Tampa. She was re-sentenced to life with a minimum mandatory 25 years on July 26, 1988.

Dee D Casteel (1987)

She was sentenced in Dade County on Sept. 16, 1987 for the 1983 murder of an 84-year-old woman. The woman had begun asking about her missing son, who Casteel and a fellow employee had ordered killed a month before. Casteel paid two mechanics to kill the woman. Her death sentence was vacated on Dec. 6, 1990. She was re-sentenced to life on Dec. 19, 1991 and died at Broward Correctional Institution on October 7, 2002.

Deidre Hunt (1990)

Credit: FDC

She was sentenced from Volusia County on Sept. 13, 1990 for the Oct. 20, 1989 shooting murders of two men she was involved in a murder scheme. She was videotaped shooting one of the men by her co-defendant Kosta Fotopoulos, her former boss and lover. She pled guilty. She was re-sentenced to life on May 7, 1998. She is currently serving her time at Homestead Correctional Institute.

Andrea Hicks Jackson (1984)

Credit: FDC

She was sentenced in Duval County on Feb. 10, 1984, for the murder of a Jacksonville Police Officer. She shot the officer five times when he tried to arrest her on May 17, 1983, for filing a false report about a vandalized car. She was the first woman in Florida to have her death warrant signed, which happened on March 7, 1989. Her warrant was stayed on May 4, 1989, by the Florida Supreme Court. She was re-sentenced to life on June 16, 2000. She is at Lowell Correctional Institution.

Virginia Larzelere (1993)

Credit: FDC

She was sentenced from Volusia County on May 11, 1993, for masterminding the killing of her husband, an Edgewater dentist. She was re-sentenced to life on Aug. 1, 2008. She is at Lowell Correctional Institute.

Women who have been executed in Florida

Judias Goodyear Buenoano (1998)

Credit: Florida Department of Corrections

She was sentenced in Orange County on Nov 26, 1985, after she poisoned her husband with arsenic on Sept. 16, 1971, causing his death. She was nicknamed the "Black Widow." She was also convicted and sentenced to life for the 1980 drowning murder of her paralyzed son in Santa Rosa County. She had two death warrants signed and stayed. She was executed on March 30, 1998, and was the first woman in Florida to die in the electric chair.

Aileen Wuornos (2002)

Credit: Florida Department of Corrections

Aileen Wuornos is a well-known serial killer who was implicated in the deaths of several men in Florida. She was ultimately sentenced from Volusia County on Jan. 31, 1992 in the Dec. 1, 1989, shooting death of a Clearwater businessman. She was executed on Oct. 9, 2002.

Women currently on death row in Florida

Tiffany Cole

Credit: FDC

She was sentenced from Duval County on March 6, 2008, for her role in the double murder of a Jacksonville couple who were buried alive. She is currently on death row at Lowell Correctional Institution.

Margaret A. Allen

Credit: FDC

She was sentenced to death from Brevard County on May 19, 2011 for torturing and killing her housekeeper Wenda Wright, whom she thought had stolen money from her purse. The jury unanimously voted in favor of the death penalty for Allen. She also got a life sentence for kidnapping. Prosecutors said the torture went on for hours before Wright was strangled with a belt. Her roommate, James Martin, and nephew Quinton Allen, were both convicted for their part in helping her try to bury the body in a shallow grave.

Tina Brown

Credit: FDC

She was sentenced to death row on October 2013 for the brutal death of Audreanna Zimmerman. Brown beat her victim with a stun gun, hit her with a crow bar, and set her on fire. The victim died two weeks later from her injuries.