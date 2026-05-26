Florida daycare teacher fired, charged in Daytona Beach child abuse case

The Brief A Daytona Beach daycare teacher has been fired and charged with child abuse after an alleged incident at The Chiles Academy. Police arrested 21-year-old LaToya George on Sunday, though details about the child involved have not been released. The school said it immediately terminated George, notified affected families and is cooperating with investigators.



A daycare teacher in Daytona Beach has been fired and charged with child abuse.

The arrest follows an investigation into an alleged incident involving a child at The Chiles Academy, police said.

The backstory:

Daytona Beach police arrested 21-year-old LaToya George on Sunday after officers responded to the campus last week to investigate the allegation. Authorities have not released details about the incident or the age of the child involved.

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School officials confirmed George’s termination and said families directly affected by the investigation were notified. In a statement, the school said it is cooperating with the Florida Department of Children and Families and local law enforcement while emphasizing that student safety remains its top priority.

George was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.

Statement from The Chiles Academy

What they're saying:

FOX 35 News reached out to The Chile Academy for comment and received the following statement:

"The Chiles Academy administration discovered an incident involving a now former staff member and the school took immediate action. TCA immediately terminated the individual’s employment and notified the appropriate authorities, who later arrested the employee.

"The school also informed directly impacted families and continues to support them. We are fully cooperating with DCF and local law enforcement. Because this is an active investigation, we cannot comment further at this time. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority."