Body found on Volusia County beach believed to be wanted murder suspect, deputies say

A body that washed up on a Volusia County beach Thursday morning is believed to be the murder suspect wanted out of Gainesville.

The body was found near the 3600 block of Ocean Shore, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

"The body is believed to be that of homicide suspect Xavion Perry, wanted out of Gainesville," the agency said in a social media post. "Official confirmation is in progress."

Daytona Beach police and Volusia County deputies have been searching for Perry since he was spotted by officers on Tuesday.

Xavion Perry III (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

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Gainesville shooting investigation

According to investigators, officers in Alachua County responded to an apartment complex on Northwest 23rd Boulevard on Tuesday night after multiple reports of gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She died at the scene.

Police identified Perry, 31, as the suspect.

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Daytona Beach manhunt

Investigators said Perry fled Gainesville and made his way to Daytona Beach.

Officers spotted Perry's vehicle shortly after 11:30 p.m. near Main Street and attempted a traffic stop.

According to police, Perry abandoned his vehicle and led officers on a chase.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said that at some point during the chase, Perry was live-streaming on social media and made suicidal statements.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.