Florida couple allegedly steal van, lawn equipment, flee from law enforcement: Deputies

A Florida couple was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing a van, and lawn equipment, and fleeing from deputies in Palm Coast, deputies said.

Jacksonville partners Veronica Brady, and Nathan Ellison are facing a slew of charges from Flagler and Duval counties.

The Flagler County Sheriffs Office said they responded to a call by a Palm Coast resident reporting that their van was stolen overnight.

Community Policing Division Corporal Rossi and Real Time Crime Center Supervisor North then collaborated to locate the vehicle, which was still in Flagler County.

Deputies then stepped in and quickly located the van near Palm Coast Parkway NE and Boulder Rock Drive. When the driver, Ellison noticed the deputy's vehicle, he immediately fled leading to a chase.

Deputies set up a perimeter and deployed "Stop Sticks" to disable the van. Ellison then ran, but didn't get too far before getting caught.

While in pursuit, there were several other calls from a nearby neighborhood that their lawn care tools were stolen. When deputies searched the van, they found the stole items located inside.

The pair was arrested and taken to The Flagler County Jail. Brady faces charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of burglary tools with intent, with a bond of $5,000.

Ellison faces charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence, and fleeing with disregard for the safety of people or property. Plus Ellison is a wanted fugitive by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for fraudulent activity.

Ellison's bond is set at $43,003.

"Another fugitive and poison peddler couple made the mistake of coming to Flagler County to commit crimes," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "This is another success story for our Realtime Crime Center using the technology we have implemented along with great teamwork by everyone involved quickly putting a stop to these dirtbags crime spree. They learned the hard way, like many others before them, to not come to Flagler County. Hopefully all of the charges they racked up in Flagler will keep them from ever coming back here again and will send them away to state prison."