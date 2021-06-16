Florida Congresswoman calls for federal investigation into problems at Little Wekiva River

A Florida lawmaker is calling for a federal investigation into what is causing problems at the Little Wekiva River.

Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy is asking the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to find out what has been causing the river to be taken over by sand. It used to be deep enough to swim and kayak in but now, it is just a few inches deep.

People who live there say the runoff from Interstate 4 (I-4) is to blame. Nonetheless, Congresswoman Murphy said that she wants to get to the bottom of the cause and fix it.

