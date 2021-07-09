Florida condo evacuees allowed to retrieve essential belongings

Evacuated residents of a South Florida condominium are getting a chance to return home, but only briefly.

Police officers will escort residents inside Crestview Towers Friday so they can retrieve necessary items. According to the Associated Press, they will only have 15 minutes to grab what they can.

Officials ordered Crestview Towers residents out of the building last week following an audit of high-rise buildings 40 years or older. City officials reaffirmed the evacuation decision on Thursday, calling the building unsafe for occupation.

City records show more than $500,000 in fines for illegal construction, 18 fire code violations and electrical issues. And an audit showed that Crestview Towers had been deemed unsafe in January.

So far, Crestview is the only building to be evacuated since the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo complex in Surfside placed high-rises under more scrutiny.

At least 64 people died in Champlain Towers, which is only about five miles away from Crestview Towers. Seventy-six people are still unaccounted for.

RELATED: Florida condo collapse: Death toll climbs to 64 amid recovery effort

Surfside crews had spent weeks coming through the Champlain Towers debris searching for survivors, but those rescue efforts turned into recovery efforts at midnight Wednesday. Authorities determined there was "no chance of life" in the rubble.

"When that happened, it took a little piece of the hearts of this community," said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose congressional district includes Surfside.

A general view of the Crestview Towers Condominium on July 2, 2021, in North Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, a fire official told the families of the victims that recovery crews will "will not stop working until they’ve gotten to the bottom of the pile and recovered every single of the families’ missing loved ones."

"This is exactly the message the families wanted to hear," Burkett said.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed to this report.