Florida children can get free admission to Kennedy Space Center in 2026

The Brief Florida children can get free admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. KSC is offering the Junior Space Explorer Pass to Florida residents ages 5 and younger. The pass is valid through Dec. 31, but some blockout dates apply.



Florida children can get free admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex for the rest of 2026.

The visitor complex is again offering the Junior Space Explorer Pass to Florida residents ages 5 and younger.

To get the pass, parents or guardians will need to register online by Feb. 27. The pass is not available at the front entrance of the visitor complex.

Once activated, the pass is valid through Dec. 31.

A valid form of ID is required to verify the child’s age before entry. ID that can be used include a copy of a certified birth certificate or a travel passport. Children must be five years old or younger when the pass is redeemed, according to the visitor complex.

The pass has some blockout dates, including launches and special events.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex features exhibits and displays that showcase the history and future of NASA’s space program. It includes the Space Shuttle Atlantis, the Rocket Garden, Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame and more.

The visitor complex recently debuted an original live stage show called "Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure," which features the "Fraggle Rock" characters going on a musical adventure and learning about space. The show was created in partnership with The Jim Henson Company.