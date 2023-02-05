Florida cat returned to shelter for being 'too affectionate' goes viral

A cat in Florida is going viral after he was surrendered to an animal shelter for being too – affectionate!

According to the Humane Society of Broward County, the former owner says 4-year-old Jerry the cat would wait up for her too much and meow too much.

"Jerry is a sweet cat that loves to be pet and rub up against you, but his former owner said it annoyed her too much," the shelter said in a Facebook post. "Jerry loved her, but she didn't love him back, so she turned him in to our shelter. Now he's heartbroken and confused."

Once the word got out, the shelter was overwhelmed with interested adopters. Jerry finally went home over the weekend and the shelter posted a video of him meeting his new family.

RELATED: Adoptable pets in Orlando: These dogs and cats are looking for their forever homes

"Jerry was adopted! Sweet Jerry has found a loving forever home where he can be as affectionate as he wants!"

Jerry's new family waited hours for him and plans to return the affection with lots and lots of snuggles.