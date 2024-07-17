Florida Burger King employee accused of attacking customer over drink order

article

A Burger King employee in Florida was arrested earlier this week after police said he attacked a customer over a drink order.

Miguel Garcia, 25, of Lakeland, was booked into the Lake County jail on charges of criminal mischief and disorderly intoxication, officials said.

On Sunday evening, police officers responded to a Burger King fast food restaurant on Bichara Boulevard in Lady Lake.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a customer who told police he had ordered food from the drive-thru and an employee – later identified as Garcia - had come out of the restaurant multiple times.

MORE NEWS: Orange County Wawa hit by alleged gas skimmer

The victim said he had asked about a drink order and that's when Garcia became "irate", according to an arrest affidavit.

The report goes on to say Garcia punched the customer in his cheek and struck the hood of his vehicle multiple times, causing approximately $800 in damage.

Garcia allegedly yelled at police to "take me to jail" and threw his shoes and moved his hands around "in an aggressive manner", the report stated.

STORY: Lake County Walgreens pharmacist robbed at gunpoint for prescription pills; suspect on the run: deputies

Police said Garcia appeared to be intoxicated. His eyes were blood shot and his speech was slurred, police said.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Lake County jail.

He was released the next day after posting bond, jail records show.