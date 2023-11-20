Florida boy gets 'Young Hero Award' for saving grandma's life by calling 911: 'Surprised to see a little man'

A little kindergartner is getting a big reward for saving his grandmother's life.

Rosa Garcia had a medical episode last week while babysitting her 6-year-old grandson, James. The Orange County grandmother couldn't breathe, so James stepped in to help by calling 911.

In the 911 call with dispatchers, you can hear him saying, "I don't know what's happening to my grandma," and "I'm scared."

The kindergartner stayed strong as he waited for paramedics and let them inside the home to give his grandmother the care she needed.

First responders said they were proud of how the young boy remained calm while he saved his grandmother's life. But when paramedics first arrived, they weren't expecting to see such a young boy.

"They said there was someone there helping the grandmother so when we opened the door we were surprised to see a little man," an Orange County firefighter laughed.

Now, the little boy is being rewarded for his heroic efforts. Orange County Fire Rescue awarded him the Young Hero Award on Sunday.

His grandmother is very thankful and proud of her grandson.

"I love my whole family, but the number one is him," said Rosa Garcia.

The little boy is already dreaming of becoming a firefighter when he gets older.