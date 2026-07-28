Florida boy, 5, dies after found unconscious at bottom of vacation home pool: Deputies

The Brief A 5-year-old boy visiting from Brevard County died on July 27 after drowning in a pool at an Airbnb rental on Takeaway Way in Davenport. Osceola County deputies performed CPR at the scene before the child was rushed to Celebration Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, and authorities have not yet released additional details surrounding the circumstances of the drowning.



A young child died in the hospital after he was found unconscious at the bottom of a vacation rental home pool in Osceola County, deputies say.

What we know:

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to an Airbnb on Takeaway Way in Davenport around 1 p.m., July 27 and began performing CPR on an unconscious boy, deputies said. Authorities reported that the five-year-old boy – from Brevard County – was with extended family and in the pool with other children before the drowning.

The boy was transported to a hospital in Celebration, where he was declared dead, the sheriff's office said.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not disclosed specific details regarding how long the child was underwater or whether adults were actively supervising the pool at the time.

What's next:

The incident remains under active investigation by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.