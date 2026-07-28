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Florida boy, 5, dies after found unconscious at bottom of vacation home pool: Deputies

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Osceola County News
Published July 28, 2026 8:15 PM EDT
Published July 28, 2026 8:15 PM EDT
5-year-old boy drowns at Davenport vacation rental. deputies say
5-year-old boy drowns at Davenport vacation rental. deputies say

5-year-old boy drowns at Davenport vacation rental. deputies say

A 5-year-old Brevard County boy died Monday after he was found at the bottom of a swimming pool at a vacation rental home in Davenport, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

The Brief

    • A 5-year-old boy visiting from Brevard County died on July 27 after drowning in a pool at an Airbnb rental on Takeaway Way in Davenport.
    • Osceola County deputies performed CPR at the scene before the child was rushed to Celebration Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
    • Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, and authorities have not yet released additional details surrounding the circumstances of the drowning.

DAVENPORT, Fla. - A young child died in the hospital after he was found unconscious at the bottom of a vacation rental home pool in Osceola County, deputies say. 

What we know:

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to an Airbnb on Takeaway Way in Davenport around 1 p.m., July 27 and began performing CPR on an unconscious boy, deputies said. Authorities reported that the five-year-old boy – from Brevard County – was with extended family and in the pool with other children before the drowning. 

The boy was transported to a hospital in Celebration, where he was declared dead, the sheriff's office said. 

What we don't know:

Deputies have not disclosed specific details regarding how long the child was underwater or whether adults were actively supervising the pool at the time.

What's next:

The incident remains under active investigation by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. 

Osceola County News