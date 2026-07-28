Florida boy, 5, dies after found unconscious at bottom of vacation home pool: Deputies
DAVENPORT, Fla. - A young child died in the hospital after he was found unconscious at the bottom of a vacation rental home pool in Osceola County, deputies say.
What we know:
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to an Airbnb on Takeaway Way in Davenport around 1 p.m., July 27 and began performing CPR on an unconscious boy, deputies said. Authorities reported that the five-year-old boy – from Brevard County – was with extended family and in the pool with other children before the drowning.
The boy was transported to a hospital in Celebration, where he was declared dead, the sheriff's office said.
What we don't know:
Deputies have not disclosed specific details regarding how long the child was underwater or whether adults were actively supervising the pool at the time.
What's next:
The incident remains under active investigation by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.