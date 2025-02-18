Florida boy, 14, arrested for shooting at roosters with BB gun in New Smyrna Beach, police say

article

The Brief A 14-year-old Orlando boy was arrested for allegedly shooting a BB gun at some roosters, police said. It is the second juvenile found with a gun – and arrested – in New Smyrna Beach. Police are warning parents to talk with their kids ahead of Spring Break. The city is taking a no-tolerance approach to violence and weapons incidents.



A 14-year-old boy in Florida has been arrested, accused of shooting BBs at roosters in New Smyrna Beach, police said. It is the second child to be found with a gun in 24 hours and arrested.

Why you should care:

Ahead of Spring Break, the New Smyrna Beach Police Department is warning parents, kids, and visitors that it is taking a no-tolerance approach to incidents involving violence or weapons.

In less than 24 hours, two kids were found with guns and arrested, police said.

"Once again, as we approach the busy Spring Break season, this serves as a critical reminder to both juveniles and parents: incidents involving violence and weapons 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐋 𝐍𝐎𝐓 𝐁𝐄 𝐓𝐎𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃. NSBPD and our law enforcement partners are committed to ensuring that our community remains safe, and anyone engaging in criminal activity will face serious consequences," police said in a social media post.

What we know:

Police said a 14-year-old boy from Orlando was spotted shooting roosters with a BB gun near the Coronado Civic Center in New Smyrna Beach. No roosters or people were hurt.

The boy was arrested on a charge of felony cruelty to animals. He was also charged with a probation violation stemming from a domestic battery charge, police said. An image of the gun pulled from bodycam video was included in the post.

Another juvenile was arrested on Monday for allegedly pulling out a gun during a fight with other kids, New Smyrna Beach police said in a Facebook post. That incident happened in the Flagler Avenue beach lot.

Police pleading with parents

What they're saying:

"Parents, please talk to your teens about responsible behavior, and juveniles, understand that your actions today can have consequences that last your entire life," police said.