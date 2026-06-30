Florida board bars undocumented students from state colleges, GED programs

The Brief Florida's Board of Education approved rules barring undocumented immigrants from enrolling in public colleges and GED preparation programs. State officials say the changes align with existing law, while critics argue lawmakers rejected similar proposals this year. Opponents, including Rep. Anna Eskamani, questioned the legal authority and constitutionality of the new restrictions.



Florida education officials have approved new rules that will bar undocumented immigrants from enrolling in the state's public colleges and adult education programs that prepare students for the General Educational Development, or GED, exam.

The changes drew opposition from lawmakers and advocates who argued the board was adopting restrictions the Legislature declined to pass this year.

What we know:

The Florida Board of Education voted to require the boards of trustees at the state's 28 public colleges to verify that admitted students are U.S. citizens or are lawfully present in the country. The rules also prohibit undocumented immigrants from enrolling in adult general education programs offered through public high schools and state colleges, including GED preparation courses.

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The measures passed with one dissenting vote from board member Daniel Foganholi, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022.

The backstory:

Republican lawmakers have repeatedly sought to restrict access to Florida's higher education system for undocumented immigrants. During the 2026 legislative session, bills were introduced that would have prohibited higher education institutions from admitting students who were not legally present in the United States and limited enrollment of certain foreign nationals.

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Neither proposal advanced through the Legislature, dying in committee before reaching a final vote.

The Board of Education first proposed the new rules in April, with a vote originally scheduled for May. The proposals were later removed from the agenda before returning for approval during a conference call Tuesday.

What are state officials saying?

What they're saying:

State education officials said the rule changes are intended to align college admissions practices with existing Florida law.

Kathy Hebda, chancellor of the Division of Florida Colleges, told board members the admissions criteria were updated to comply with state statutes, though she did not address why additional rulemaking was necessary after similar legislation failed during the 2026 session.

What are opponents saying?

The other side:

Opponents argue the Board of Education is implementing policy changes that lawmakers declined to approve and question whether existing state law authorizes the new admissions requirements.

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, called the restrictions "unAmerican, unfaithful and constitutionally concerning."

"The attempt to restrict a child's access to higher education based on a documentation status that is no fault of their own is unAmerican, is unfaithful and constitutionally concerning," Eskamani said during public comment.

The Legislature's bipartisan Joint Administrative Procedures Committee also questioned the legal basis for the rules. In a letter to the Department of Education, committee attorney Jowanna N. Oates wrote that the statutes cited by the department "do not appear to address the provision of the documentation requested ... as part of the admissions process."