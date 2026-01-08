Florida bill would extend recess requirement to middle schools

The Brief Florida lawmakers are considering a bill to require recess for middle school students. The proposal would extend mandatory recess through eighth grade, adding 100 minutes of weekly free play. The idea was created by three Osceola County middle schoolers and would take effect July 1 if approved.



A bill filed in the Florida House would require recess for middle school students, expanding a mandate that currently applies only to elementary schools.

House Bill 1149 would extend required recess from kindergarten through fifth grade to kindergarten through eighth grade, adding structured free-play time for students in grades six through eight.

Big picture view:

The proposal calls for 100 minutes of recess per week, matching the current requirement for elementary students.

The bill was filed by Rep. Paula Stark of St. Cloud but was inspired by three Osceola County middle school students who developed the idea during the county’s Build-a-Bill competition. The students argued that short breaks during the school day help reduce stress, improve focus and support social development.

Supporters say recess would give middle schoolers time to socialize, read or get fresh air, similar to the role study hall once played.

The proposal comes after lawmakers last year abandoned efforts to eliminate Florida’s recess requirement following public opposition.

What's next:

If approved, the expanded recess mandate would take effect July 1.