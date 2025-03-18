Florida Bill SB 166 proposes easing testing requirements for students

The Brief Florida’s SB 166 bill proposes eliminating certain testing requirements for high school graduation and easing third-grade assessments. Supporters argue it levels the playing field, while critics worry it lowers academic standards. The bill, if passed, will take effect on July 1st.



A bill in the Florida Legislature proposes eliminating certain testing requirements for high school graduation and easing third-grade assessments.

‘Tests are important – but they shouldn’t be make or break’

What we know:

A new bill, SB 166, working through Florida’s legislature, proposes to eliminate the requirement for students to pass math and language arts exams to graduate high school. The bill also intends to ease the standards for third-grade assessments, allowing students to graduate even if they fail certain tests.

The Orange County Public School District supports the bill, believing it ensures equal accountability across public and private institutions receiving state funding.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the bill will affect overall student performance and whether it will lower academic standards in Florida schools. The long-term impact on student readiness for post-graduation challenges is also something that is unknown, as some worry about the message it sends regarding educational expectations.

The backstory:

Florida has long had strict testing requirements, where students must pass a 10th-grade reading and writing exam, and an 8th-grade level math exam, to graduate. The new bill would still require these tests but would allow students to graduate even if they fail them, as long as the tests account for only 30% of the final grade. Critics argue that this represents a shift toward lower expectations in education.

What they're saying:

Marquise McMiller, Senior Director of Government Relations for Orange County Public School District, said in the bill’s support, "The district supports the bill because of the belief public schools should be treated the same as any school that accepts public dollars."

"I don't want her to feel like she's only a test," said Theresa Cruz, a parent advocating for SB 166, on her daughter’s test anxiety.

Nathan Hoffman, Director of Government Relations for the Foundation for Excellence, s[oke against the bill.

"These are very basic requirements that we should expect. Florida has consistently been a leader and been uncompromising about what we expect of students."

"Tests are important – but they shouldn’t be make or break," added Sharyn Battey, president of the Sterling Park Elementary PTA, on the importance of testing.

Big picture view:

The debate over SB 166 highlights a broader discussion about educational standards and the role of standardized testing in student success. While proponents argue it reduces unnecessary stress and ensures more equitable educational practices, critics fear it could signal a relaxation of academic standards, undermining the preparedness of students for future challenges.

Timeline:

If passed, SB 166 will go into effect July 1.

