Florida bear hunt: 52 black bears killed, FWC says

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission released initial numbers from the 2025 Bear Hunt, the first bear hunt in Florida after nearly a decade.

According to numbers released by FWC, a total of 52 black bears were harvested within the four Bear Hunting Zones. A total of 172 permits were issued.

In a news release, the FWC noted a "harvest success rate" similar to other states with comparable hunt guidelines.

By the numbers:

- 2025 Bear Hunt Dates: Dec. 6-28, 2025

- Total permits: 172

- Total bears harvested: 52

- Total Bear Harvest Zones: 4

- Estimated Florida black bear population: 4,000

What they're saying:

"The 2025 black bear hunt, rooted in sound scientific data, was a success. We’re proud to have joined the more than 30 states that manage black bears with regulated hunting," said FWC Executive Director Roger Young in a prepared statement.

"The limited number of permits issued in areas with the largest bear populations and other components of the hunt prioritized a conservative approach that ensures the long-term health of bear populations in Florida, while providing opportunity for hunters."

"Hunting is an effective tool for managing wildlife populations around the world and is a key part of the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation," said FWC Chief Conservation Officer George Warthen in a news release. "It’s about helping bears succeed over the long term in our state and is a way for us to guide an iconic Florida species into the future, for their benefit and ours."

The backstory:

Florida allowed regulated bear hunting from the 1930s through 1994, then halted it until briefly reopening in 2015. That season ended early when harvest objectives were met faster than expected, triggering controversy and legal challenges.

In December 2024, commissioners asked FWC staff to develop options for a potential hunt. Proposed rules were released in May 2025 and approved in August, clearing the way for the 2025 season.

The shift to a limited number of permits reflects lessons from 2015, when unlimited permit sales led to intense pressure on hunters to take the first available bear.

FWC now ties permit totals to the maximum number of female bears that could be removed without decreasing populations—an approach the agency calls more conservative and science-driven.

The lead-up to the 2025 Bear Hunt pitted the FWC and bear management experts, who argued the bear hunt was necessary to manage the population, against wildlife activists and organizations who argued the hunt was unnecessary. Lawsuits were filed and dismissed.

One organization offered to pay people who were awarded bear hunt permits up to $2,000 not to use them.