Florida Amber Alert: Suspect arrested in metro Atlanta, teen safe, police say

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Georgia in connection to an incident that prompted an Amber Alert in Florida on Tuesday.

Oliver Ramos, 19, was charged with statutory rape on Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert Tuesday evening after a 15-year-old girl was reportedly taken from a home in the 100 block of 4th Street in Jupiter, Florida on July 2.

According to police, Ramos has a history of verbal abuse, and they believed the girl was in danger.

The FBI said they were able to track the girl to an address about 600 miles north in Chamblee, Georgia. Investigators said they were able to pinpoint her location due to "recent communication between the missing 15-year-old and her caseworker in Florida."

The Chamblee Police Department on Wednesday morning was able to locate the girl safely inside an apartment off Plaster Road and take Ramos into custody without incident.

Ramos was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center.