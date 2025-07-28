Florida alligator 'Mr. Pickles' faces eviction from St. Petersburg bar

The Brief A gator named Mr. Pickles has avoided capture behind a St. Pete bar for nearly a year. FWC considers him a nuisance due to his size, but locals say he’s no threat. Now the bar is weighing safe relocation options as Mr. Pickles remains at large.



A five-foot alligator affectionately known as "Mr. Pickles" has become a local celebrity behind a St. Petersburg bar — but his time in the spotlight may be running out.

What we know:

Mr. Pickles, a five-foot alligator, has become a well-known figure behind a bar in St. Petersburg after arriving during last year’s hurricane season as a baby.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has made several unsuccessful attempts to trap and relocate him. With the official removal permit expired, the agency has paused its efforts, leaving the bar to explore relocation on its own.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear when — or if — a safe relocation will happen. The bar has mentioned potential options, including private lakes or wildlife rescues, but no concrete plan has been confirmed. FWC hasn’t said whether they’ll reapply for a new permit or return if the gator grows larger or becomes aggressive.

What they're saying:

Mr. Pickles appeared in the canal behind the bar during the 2024 hurricane season, when he was about 2.5 feet long.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"He was just a little baby," said Brett Pope, the General Manager of the Seminole location of Five Bucks Drinkery. "And he never left."

Despite his growing size, the bar’s management says Mr. Pickles hasn’t caused any issues and remains a popular attraction among patrons.

"He’s become kind of a legend around here," Pope said. "He’s not a nuisance to us."