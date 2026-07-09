This Florida airport has a new name: President Donald J. Trump International Airport

The Brief Palm Beach International Airport has a new name: President Donald J. Trump International Airport. The name change went into effect on Thursday, July 9, 2026. It was part of a bill that was passed by the Florida Legislature in February, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March.



Palm Beach International Airport in South Florida is now President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

The airport's webpage and social media pages made the switch on Thursday from Palm Beach International Airport to President Donald J. Trump International Airport, featuring the airport's updated logo: President J. Donald Trump's name in blue, flanked by two gold stars, and a gold version of the Presidential Seal.

Flying out? Here's what travelers need to know

What we know:

"We're officially in transition mode!" the airport said in a social media, adding that it will soon begin work to add the new name to physical airport signs, its terminals, and to digital messaging boards.

"Because an entire airport transformation doesn't happen overnight, you'll notice a combination of both our classic look and our new brand elements coexisting while traveling through the terminal over the next several weeks."

However, the airport highlighted in a promotional video what is not changing:

Easy parking & short walks to the terminal

Flights to 40+ destinations

Efficient security screenings

Palm trees outside of the airport

Ownership of the airport: That remains with Palm Beach County.

Airport code, boarding passes will change from PBI to DJT. Here's when.

Timeline:

The airport code that airlines will use – and the one that will appear on boarding passes, luggage tags, and reservations – will remain "PBI" through Aug. 17, 2026. Until that date, passengers should search PBI or West Palm Beach when searching for airports or flights.

On August 18, the airport's code will change to "DJT."

Why was the airport renamed?

The backstory:

The name change was part of a bill filed and passed by the Florida Legislature in February 2026. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approved and signed the bill in March 2026.

Palm Beach County signs naming rights, license agreement with President Donald Trump

In May 2026, Palm Beach County Commissioners entered into a naming rights and license agreement with DTTM Operations and President Donald Trump to use his name, image, and likeness to promote the airport. As part of that agreement, it is a royalty-free license.

"The new airport name is subject to trademark protection. The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, as the owner and operator of the airport, entered into an agreement with the owners of the rights to the new airport name to safeguard the County’s interests by clearly outlining the parties’ roles, responsibilities and how the airport name may be used; ensure compliance with the state law mandating the name change; and protect the County from legal claims for unauthorized use, including claims for trademark infringement and violations of the rights of publicity," the airport said on its FAQ page.

Will the website address change?

For now, the airport's website remains, https://www.pbia.org. However, it said it would take several weeks to make the full naming transition.

How much will it cost to make the name change?

By the numbers:

According to the airport's Frequently Asked Questions page, the Palm Beach County Department of Airports estimates that it will cost $5.5 million to make the name change, including updating airport signs, wayfinding, branding, technology systems, and printed materials.

The State of Florida provided $2.75 million, the airport said. The additional funding will come from the Department of Airports' operating budget. The airport said no local tax dollars are used to operate the airport.

Eric Trump becomes first passenger to land after name change

Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organization and Trump's son, landed at the newly-renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport at 5:01 a.m., becoming the first aircraft to land at the airport under the new name.

"We remain committed to serving all passengers and ensuring a positive travel experience" — President Donald J. Trump International Airport, Frequently Asked Questions web page

What they're saying:

"While we recognize that the required name change may be received in different ways by our passengers, we’re grateful for your continued support through this transition period. We remain committed to serving all passengers and ensuring a positive travel experience. While some things may evolve over time, our core focus remains the same: providing a safe, reliable and welcoming airport experience. The people, service and convenience travelers have come to know and expect will continue to be at the heart of what we do. We value every passenger who chooses to travel through our airport and remain focused on delivering a consistent, high-quality experience for all."