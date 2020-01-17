Florida AG concerned that dispute between sheriff, state attorney could present 'miscarriage of justice' in Nicole Montalvo case

article

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has inserted herself into a high-profile murder investigation in Central Florida.

FOX 35 News on Friday obtained a letter that Moody sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis, alerting him to a dispute between the Osceola County Sheriff's Office and the State Attorney for Ninth Circuit Court concerning the investigation into the death of Nicole Montalvo. Montalvo, 33, was reported missing in October, and her remains were later discovered on two different properties belonging to her in-laws, investigators say.

Montalvo's estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father, Angel Rivera, are accused of dismembering the St. Cloud mother and then renting an excavator to bury her. Rivera and Otero-Rivera were arrested by Osceola County deputies on first-degree murder charges, but they were never formally indicted for murder by the State Attorney’s Office.

Angel Rivera was released from jail earlier this week after posting bond on charges of abuse of a dead body and failure to report a death, but a judge has since revoked that bond. Otero-Rivera has remained in jail since his arrest on charges of violating probation and failing to report Montalvo’s death.

In Moody's letter to the governor, she states that a dispute between State Attorney Aramis Ayala and Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson over the case appears to be personal.

"The Sheriff expressed concerns about the lack of charging decision and indicated that there was disagreement between his personnel and State Attorney Ayala's personnel about the case," Moody writes.

Moody goes on to state that the dispute between Sheriff Gibson and State Attorney Ayala is now public and appears acrimonious.

"Such acrimony is not conducive to the administration of fair and effective justice," she wrote.

The letter states there are charges that the state attorney could have filed but she did not act on those charges. The letter also says Ayala canceled a meeting on Friday with the state to discuss the Montalvo case.

Moody concludes, "In any event, the speedy trial timeline is running and I am concerned that the dispute and disagreement between the Sheriff and State Attorney, which now appears to be personal, could result in a miscarriage of justice."

