Florida career criminal charged after stealing more than $20,000 in retail items from multiple counties

A career criminal is being charged after she allegedly stole more than $20,000 in retail items from multiple Florida counties.

What we know:

Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is charging Zatorya Daniels with two counts of organized retail theft.

Daniels was arrested while in custody on other prior charges. She has an extensive criminal history, with more than 20 prior theft convictions.

What's next:

Daniels faces up to 30 years in prison.

Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Chris Olowin will handle the case.

The backstory:

A law enforcement investigation conducted by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office uncovered that Daniels committed at least 16 thefts. The attorney general said the thefts were mainly from Ulta Beauty and Walgreens stores. Officials said 276 items were stolen with a combined value of $21,066.

With the help of accomplices, Uthmeier said Daniels would walk into stores, place items in her handbag and then walk out without paying.

Investigators said Daniels committed thefts in St. Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach and Broward counties.

‘Stays behind bars’

What they're saying:

"This career criminal committed at least 16 thefts, stealing more than $20,000 worth of items in South Florida," Uthmeier said. "Thanks to the diligent efforts of Florida law enforcement, her crime spree is over, and our statewide prosecutors will ensure she stays behind bars where she belongs."