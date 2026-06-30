Florida AG targets Orlando Irish dance competition over transgender athletes, policies

The Brief Florida Republican leaders, including Attorney General James Uthmeier, are demanding that two dance organizations participating in the upcoming North American Irish Dance Championships in Orlando prevent transgender girls and women from competing in female categories. U.S. Congressmen Randy Fine and Greg Steube backed the effort, citing Florida's Fairness in Women’s Sports Act and alleging that previous inclusive policies resulted in unfair competition. While the dance organizations emphasize an inclusive culture free of discrimination, state officials have threatened legal action just as a recent Supreme Court ruling upheld school-based transgender sports bans.



Florida Republican leaders are making efforts to prevent transgender athletes from competing in an international dance competition being hosted in Orlando.

In a June 29 letter to two dance organizations, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier requested that the organizations confirm biological men won't be competing in women's categories in the North American Irish Dance Championships in early July.

Uthmeier claimed both dance groups – Irish dance company An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) and New York-based Irish Dance Teachers’ Association of North America (IDTANA) – have policies in which transgender women are permitted to compete in competition against biological women.

"Should CLRG and IDTANA refuse to do so, my office will take appropriate action to protect the rights of women in Florida," Uthmeier said. He requested a response from both dance companies by June 30.

What we know:

In a four-page document, Uthmeier argued that "sex-based competitive categories exist for legitimate reasons."

He claimed that both CLRG and IDTANA's policies ignore biological differences and encourage unfair and unjust competition.

"Florida law protects against such discriminatory and unfair treatment of women," Uthmeier wrote, citing the Florida Civil Rights Act and the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. "… My office will not tolerate these sorts of policies and will take all necessary steps to safeguard the rights and interests of Florida's female competitors against CLRG and IDTANA's unjust policy. Women and families investing their time and resources into dancing competitions expect—and Florida law defends—fair competition and a chance to see the athleticism, strength, and accomplishments of real women."

IDTANA is hosting the competition. The organization's president, Liam Harney – who is chairing the competition – was named in Uthmeier's letter.

"As a core value, the Irish Dance Teachers’ Association of North America, Inc., IDTANA, is committed to preserving and promoting Irish Dance in an environment that is inclusive and free of discrimination and harassment," the competition's syllabus stated. "We support a culture where every dancer, family, teacher, and volunteer feels safe, respected and valued through creating an environment that provides dancers, regard- less of age, ability, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, income, race or sexual orientation, opportunities to learn and grow as dancers and people."

FOX 35 has reached out to An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha ("CLRG") and the Irish Dance Teachers’ Association of North America ("IDTANA").

The backstory:

Uthmeier's efforts follow a joint letter written by Congressmen Randy Fine (FL-6) and Greg Steube (FL-17), who stated the companies' inclusive policies violate state law. Fine and Steube asked CLRG and IDTANA to comply with Florida public policy.

The lawmakers stated that the Southern Region Oireachtas, which IDTANA hosted in Orlando in 2024 and 2025, resulted in a transgender teen winning first place in the girls' division. In those situations, a female dancer placed second. Fine and Steube alleged that the companies' policy "has allowed a trans-identifying male to repeatedly steal titles and placements from his female peers," the June 24 letter said.

"This outcome involving the male dancer comes as no surprise, as we have witnessed male athletes dominate women’s sports by virtue of biological advantages," Fine and Steube wrote. "It also raises serious questions about fairness, as well as the clear disadvantage imposed on female competitors."

Florida law preserves opportunities for female athletes

Fine and Steube referenced the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in 2021.

According to the Act (SB 1028), an "athletic team or sport that is designated for females, women, or girls may not be open to students of the male sex, based on the student’s biological sex listed on the student’s official birth certificate at the time of birth."

This law prevents transgender students from participating in athletic competitions against biological females within interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural, or club athletic teams sponsored by a public secondary school, high school, public college, or university.

Read the letter

The upcoming North American Irish Dance Championships in Orlando currently allow men who identify as women to compete in and earn recognition as women.



Florida law protects fair competition for actual women and girls. Sex-based categories are rooted in biological reality, not… pic.twitter.com/8Dg4PbVNSM — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) June 29, 2026

Trans girls banned from girls' athletics in schools: Gov. Ron DeSantis, NAACP responds

When asked about the Supreme Court's June 30 ruling that upholds state laws banning transgender girls and women from school athletics, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis supported the decision, saying Florida has dealt with the issues years ago.

"Girls' sports mean girls' sports," DeSantis said.

The NAACP responded in an X statement, condemning the ruling, saying, "There is nothing American about banning kids from sports simply for being themselves. Our schools must be safe, accessible spaces for every child."

We condemn the Supreme Court's ruling banning transgender youth from sports teams. There is nothing American about banning kids from sports simply for being themselves. Our schools must be safe, accessible spaces for every child.



Sports are not a privilege. They are community.… pic.twitter.com/SBdzSAL56s — NAACP (@NAACP) June 30, 2026

Dance competition in Orlando

What's next:

The 2026 North American Irish Dance Championships will take place from July 2 to July 7 at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando.

Categories include ladies/girls championship with competitors separated by age – under eight-years-old to over 22 – and men/boys championship, with competitors separated by age – under eight-years-old to over 20.