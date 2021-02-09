Florida adds 7,023 new coronavirus cases, 233 deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 7,023 new cases of coronavirus, along with 233 additional Florida resident deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is 1,790,743, with 28,048 resident deaths. The state also reports 478 non-resident deaths since the pandemic began.

State health officials say 2,057,154 people have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the state.

Of those people, 1,300,820 have received their first dose, while 756,334 people have received both doses.

