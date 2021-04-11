Florida adds 5,558 new cases of coronavirus, 7 additional deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,558 new coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths on Sunday.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is 2,124,233, with 34,021 Florida resident deaths and 664 non-resident deaths.

The state says 4,400,166 people have been fully vaccinated in Florida.

Of that number, 3,947,904 people have received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, while 452,262 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

