Florida adds 2,069 new coronavirus cases, 11 resident deaths

State healthcare agencies on Sunday released numbers about the coronavirus in Florida.

Here are some takeaways:

--- 2,310,335: Total number of cases since the pandemic started.

--- 2,069: Increase in cases from a Saturday count.

--- 18,331: Increase in cases during the past week (from a May 16 count).

--- 36,474: Deaths of Florida residents.

--- 11: Increase in Florida resident deaths from a Saturday count.

--- 399: Increase in Florida resident deaths during the past week.

--- 733: Deaths of non-Florida residents.

--- 10: Increase in non-Florida resident deaths during the past week.

--- 11,467: Deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities.

--- 53: Increase in long-term care deaths during the past week.

--- 10,005,987: People vaccinated through Saturday.

--- 2,040,510: People who had received first doses of two-dose series.

--- 7,222,476: People who had completed two-dose vaccination series.

--- 743,001: People who had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

--- 2,099: People hospitalized with "primary" diagnoses of COVID-19.

Sources: Florida Department of Health and Florida Agency for Health Care Administration